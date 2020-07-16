Advertisement

Police: One injured in shooting on Alexandria Drive

Police say one person was injured in a shooting on Alexandria Drive Wednesday evening.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Alexandria Drive Wednesday evening.

Police say the call came in around 7 p.m. that a male juvenile had been shot.

They say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe there are two male suspects, one black and one hispanic, who they think fled on foot.

WKYT is following this story.

