Police: One injured in shooting on Alexandria Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Alexandria Drive Wednesday evening.

Police say the call came in around 7 p.m. that a male juvenile had been shot.

They say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe there are two male suspects, one black and one hispanic, who they think fled on foot.

