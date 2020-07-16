Police: Shots fired in Georgetown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened not long ago in the Northern Heights area.

Police say multiple shots were fired by someone in a moving vehicle. No one was hit by gunfire.

A pedestrian was hit by the car as it left the scene and that person received minor injures, police say.

Police are looking for a gray box-type SUV.

This is the third shooting at the apartment complex since Saturday. Police are investigating to determine if it is connected to the prior shootings.

