Serena Williams coming to Central Kentucky for Top Seed Open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Women’s Tennis Association will be hosting the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, August 10-17.

On Thursday Top Seed Tennis announced Serena Williams will be joining the event. The former world No. 1 in women’s singles tennis player has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time behind Margaret Court.

The Top Seed Open will offer more than $225,000 in prize money for players. The tournament will feature both singles and doubles action.

This WTA event will be the first in the United States since the Oracle Challenger Series March 2-8.

