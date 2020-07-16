Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff says Justin Francis was last seen off West Cumberland Gap Parkway.
The Laurel County Sheriff says Justin Francis was last seen off West Cumberland Gap Parkway.(Laurel Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

The sheriff says 16-year-old Justin Francis was last seen off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 11 miles south of London around 9:40 p.m.

They say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact them at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

