Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

The sheriff says 16-year-old Justin Francis was last seen off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 11 miles south of London around 9:40 p.m.

They say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information contact them at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

