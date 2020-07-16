Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

(Gray News) - Target and CVS joined the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said in a news release that its policy requiring face coverings across its locations nationwide would go into effect Monday.

The pharmacy chain had previously required store employees to wear face coverings and encouraged customers to do wear them.

“To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer,” Roberts stated. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Target’s policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores, including Sam’s Club locations, starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

