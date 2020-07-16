WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing for Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will be holding a press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky at 4 p.m.

According to numbers published Thursday on the Kentucky Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, there are 406 new cases in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 21,083. The dashboard also reports 3 additional deaths in Kentucky, raising the state’s total to 648.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.