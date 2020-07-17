Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A muggy and stormy pattern remain in the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dog Days of Summer continue in the forecast bringing muggy conditions and daily storm chances to the forecast ahead.

We start this Friday morning on a very mild note with temperatures in the lower 70s. Some patchy fog is out there for some, but that will be clearing reasonably quickly this morning. This afternoon, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and possibly the 90s for some that don’t see storms. The storms chance will remain scattered today again with better chances seeming to stay south of the I-64 corridor. Some storms could be strong at times, producing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Otherwise, prepare for a very humid day with heat index values in the mid-90s.

By Saturday, not much will be changing. Morning temperatures will start the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy dense fog will be possible across some regions again before clearing up later in the morning hours. Southerly winds will continue to pump in gulf moisture, making for a very muggy day. Shower and thunderstorms chances will be pop-up chances yet again across the Commonwealth, and highs are expected to reach into the lower 90s. With the humidity, heat index values could reach near the triple digits.

We keep daily storm chances going through the rest of the weekend and even through most of this next week. Unfortunately, the summer pattern won’t be letting up anytime soon it appears. Highs most days will be in the lower 90s, but on days where more thunderstorms occur, more areas will only see the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the high side and drive up those heat index values, so if you’re doing anything outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

