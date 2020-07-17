Centre College, SAA suspend all athletic competition until 2021

DANVILLE, Ky. - The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Presidents' Council – which includes Centre's Dr. Milton Moreland – voted this week to suspend all athletic competitions until at least January 1, 2021. In conjunction with the SAA announcement, Centre will also not be participating in any non-conference competition this fall. Moreland released the College's plan for returning to campus this fall on Wednesday, which includes policies limiting college travel as well as visitors to campus. Considering measures to keep Centre students, faculty and staff as safe as possible, the decision was made that athletics competition cannot take place this fall. Centre continues to work with local, regional, and national health professions on a daily basis, as well as all campus offices, to develop our health and safety plans for the coming semester.

“This regrettable action comes after months of discussions by our member institutions on how we might responsibly and safely implement the resocialization of intercollegiate sport on our campuses,” Moreland said. “With the data we have in hand at this time, the conclusion reached by our presidents is that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to push our fall competitions to the spring.”

The affected fall sports include football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cheerleading, and men’s and women’s cross country. Winter sports of swimming and diving, women’s basketball and men’s basketball will not compete against outside competition prior to January 1. Spring sports that compete over fall and spring, such as golf and tennis, will also wait until January 1 for outside competition.