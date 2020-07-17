Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms and Steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dog Days of Summer are upon us and it’s certainly feeling and looking the part. We are pretty much locked into a super steamy setup that will give us daily rounds of showers and storms through next week. No, it’s not raining at your house each and every day.

In terms of the weather going on out there today, it’s a very tropical air mass settling into the Commonwealth. Highs will be all over the place because of clouds and a few storms. Temps will top out anywhere from the middle 80s to low 90s, depending on where the storms hang out. Regardless, humidity levels will be sky high.

The best chance for heavy rain producing storms is across the southern half of Kentucky through this evening. Remember, it’s cloud burst season around here and that means we always have to be on guard for local flash flooding.

This pattern is locked and loaded through next week with more steamy skies and the daily threat for a few thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.