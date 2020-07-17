Coroner: Woman dies in Casey County car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday.

The coroner says 57-year-old Kathleen “Kathy” Goode of Adair County was driving a vehicle involved in a two-car collision at the intersection of West KY 70 and Gum Lick Road in Clementsville.

Goode was flown from the scene to UK Chandler Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home of Liberty, Ky.

