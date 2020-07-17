Free testing in Pulaski County draws a big response

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – A big turnout in Pulaski County for people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

The testing is being held at Pulaski County High School. 400 test kits were available, but by 10 a.m. half of them were already gone.

The free testing started at 9 a.m. but people were already lined up out into the street at 7:30 Friday morning.

The testing comes as cases continue to rise, and where there have been recent outbreaks or spikes in churches, a restaurant, workplaces, and other areas.

Some of the people being tested are showing symptoms, some have been around others who got it, and some just want to make sure they don’t have it.

“We have had exposure in our community and at this point, we just feel like it’s community spread,” says Melonie Williams with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “We are trying to identify people who may have the virus so we can begin contact tracing and lessen the number of people who have been exposed.”

The free testing is being put on by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, regional hospital, local school system, emergency management, EMS, and others.

Health leaders say they expect to run out of test kits before 1 p.m. They say it will take about a week to get results back.

