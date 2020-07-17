Advertisement

Free testing in Pulaski County draws a big response

The free testing started at 9 a.m., but cars were already lined up out into the street at 7:30 Friday morning.
The free testing started at 9 a.m., but cars were already lined up out into the street at 7:30 Friday morning.(WKYT/Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – A big turnout in Pulaski County for people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

The testing is being held at Pulaski County High School. 400 test kits were available, but by 10 a.m. half of them were already gone.

The free testing started at 9 a.m. but people were already lined up out into the street at 7:30 Friday morning.

The testing comes as cases continue to rise, and where there have been recent outbreaks or spikes in churches, a restaurant, workplaces, and other areas.

Some of the people being tested are showing symptoms, some have been around others who got it, and some just want to make sure they don’t have it.

“We have had exposure in our community and at this point, we just feel like it’s community spread,” says Melonie Williams with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “We are trying to identify people who may have the virus so we can begin contact tracing and lessen the number of people who have been exposed.”

The free testing is being put on by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, regional hospital, local school system, emergency management, EMS, and others.

Health leaders say they expect to run out of test kits before 1 p.m. They say it will take about a week to get results back.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough talks about her long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and former sports reporter at our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green, was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

Lexington metropolitan organizers seeking public input on transportation improvement program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is looking for input from the public for the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

News

Health dept. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

State

Judge blocks Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders on race tracks, child care, restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Because of the judge’s decision, some of the governor’s orders for restaurants, businesses and child care will be relaxed.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A muggy and stormy pattern remain in the forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The dog days of Summer continue into this weekend with dangerous heat index values and daily storm chances

News

Lawyers, protesters say no felony was committed on Daniel Cameron’s lawn

Updated: 13 hours ago
Karl Price is an attorney representing a group called “The 87,” made up of the 87 protesters who were arrested following a demonstration on the front lawn of the newly-purchased home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

News

Coroner: Woman dies in Casey County car crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday.

News

Lexington pediatricians say kids they’ve seen test positive for COVID-19 have had only mild symptoms so far

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Two Lexington pediatricians say they are getting more phone calls from parents as reports of COVID-19 in kids increase.

News

Police: Shots fired in Georgetown

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened not long ago in the Northern Heights area.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.