Georgetown cancels 2020 Festival of the Horse

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – The city of Georgetown has announced that one of its big events will not be happening this year.

Filled with music, food, and parades, The Festival of the Horse is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the city.

Mayor Tom Prather says this year’s event was going to be particularly special – 2020 marks the 40-year anniversary of the festival. Not only that, but the mayor says the event would have also been the 30-year anniversary of the relationship between Georgetown and its sister city, Tahara, Japan, as well as the 20th anniversary of the Yuko Kentucky-Japanese friendship.

Mayor Prather says he recognizes the cancellation may disappoint, but he’s determined to keep the community safe.

“[This is] not an announcement of defeat,” says the mayor. “The spirit of this announcement is more an announcement of optimism and how we intend to use the year we’ve been given to plan and make sure the celebrations we have in 2021 really reflect the best of Georgetown.”

When gatherings can resume, the mayor says he hopes the extra planning will help the 2021 celebration be the greatest possible.

