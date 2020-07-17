Health dept. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,296.

The health department also reported one new death, which brings the city’s death toll to 41.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 16

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

48 cases, July 17

46 cases, July 1

45 cases, July 15

41 cases, June 26

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 21,083 cases and 650 deaths.

