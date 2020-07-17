Advertisement

Health dept. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,296.

The health department also reported one new death, which brings the city’s death toll to 41.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 16
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 48 cases, July 17
  • 46 cases, July 1
  • 45 cases, July 15
  • 41 cases, June 26

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 21,083 cases and 650 deaths.

