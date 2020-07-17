Health dept. working to slow COVID-19 spread in Madison Co.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – With Madison County seeing more COVID-19 cases, health officials are urging everyone to do their part to help slow the spread.

On Thursday, the county saw its highest number of new cases with 21 reported. The day before that was 16 new cases. The county’s COVID-19 total now stands at 282.

Three people are in the hospital, and at least one person has died. With numbers on the rise, health officials say it’s important for everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

“Every person is a responder, and we need to have increased diligence in taking these actions that we know are science-based, public health strategies, and we need to have increased patience with one another,” advises Kelly McBride, with the Madison County Health Department.

Lately, officials have been stressing the importance of wearing a mask. They point to the growing research that it helps slow the spread.

Masks, however, are now a part of the political debate. Some feel they shouldn’t be made to wear one. Regardless of how people feel, Judge Executive Reagan Taylor says it’s the right thing to do.

“There are tons of times that in life we do things that we don’t want to do,” says Taylor. “I don’t look at it as taking their right away, I look at it as it’s protecting our economy. It’s protecting our local businesses. It’s protecting our fellow citizens.”

So far the health department has found no single specific factor that’s common among the latest COVID-19 cases.

There are now 13 locations in Madison County to get tested for COVID-19. You can find those by visiting the health department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.