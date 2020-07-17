Advertisement

Lexington cooling centers to open over weekend as heat advisory issued

(KCRG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – With temperatures expected to be high this weekend, Lexington will open multiple cooling centers.

Emergency management officials say the combination of heat and humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities are the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Three locations for cooling off will be available for Lexington residents. Those who plan on utilizing the stations are asked to remember to wear a mask or face covering to the locations and maintain physical distancing from others.

The Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

Rooms at the Picadome Golf Clubhouse, at 469 Parkway Drive, and Tates Creek Golf Course, at 1400 Gainesway Drive, will be open from 7 a.m. to dark, Saturday and Sunday as well.

The Nathaniel Mission, Lexington Rescue Mission, and Lighthouse Ministries will also be open on Saturday, July 18, as cooling shelters.

Lextran is offering free rides to Lexington residents who need a ride to any of the cooling centers. Residents should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Weather Plan has been activated due to the extreme heat warning. This plan will remain in effect through Sunday, July 19. The plan is activated anytime temperature highs are expected to exceed 95 degrees and relaxes access to emergency shelters. Anyone wishing to report someone who may need a ride to shelter can call or text the Catholic Action Center at 859-255-0301.

Emergency Management is also reminding the public to take extra precautions while working or spending time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

For more information concerning high temperatures, please visit //www.lexingtonky.gov/heat and BeReadyLexington.com.

Preparedness information is also available via the Lexington Emergency Management Facebook page: @LexingtonKYEM and the Division of Emergency Management Twitter account: @Lexkyem.

