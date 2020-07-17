Advertisement

Lexington metropolitan organizers seeking public input on transportation improvement program

(KVLY)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is looking for input from the public for the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

The MPO is the transportation planning agency for Fayette and Jessamine County and a small portion of Scott County. The TIP is a list of transportation programs and projects that transportation funds will be allocated during the next four years. Projects that seek the use of federal transportation funds are required to be in the TIP. Major projects in this TIP update include:

  • Safety and congestion improvements along Richmond Road
  • Improvements to Brannon Road and Ashgrove Pike
  • Funding for Public Transportation
  • Bridge maintenance and interstate paving projects
  • Improvements to New Circle Road
  • Continuation of the Eastern Nicholasville Bypass from KY 39 to KY 169
  • Safety Improvements to the Wilmore “Y” Intersection of KY 29 and US 68

Public review and comment on the Transportation Improvement Program will be accepted until August 15, 2020.

The TIP can be reviewed at http://lexareampo.org/.

Questions and comments on the draft TIP may be directed to Stuart Kearns with the Lexington Area MPO at gkearns@lexingtonky.gov or 859-258-3180. Written comments may be mailed to the MPO at:

Lexington Area MPO

101 East Vine St., Suite 700

Lexington, KY 40507

