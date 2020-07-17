Advertisement

Person in custody in killing of tech CEO who was found dismembered

Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A person was taken into custody in the killing of a 33-year tech entrepreneur who was found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo, a law enforcement official said Friday.

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant, the official told The Associated Press. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxury seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side.

A relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Responding officers discovered a clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room, police had said.

Investigators had recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment earlier Tuesday afternoon, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black according to another law enforcement official who was briefed on the case. It also shows a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police believe that the relative may have interrupted the intruder before that person fled out a back exit.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

Investigators had been exploring whether the killing could have been related to Saleh’s business dealings.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

___

AP reporters Tom Hays contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump’s wrath

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them.

National

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

National

Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne and JOSEPH PISANI
Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in recent years.

Latest News

National

Zappos sells single shoes and mixed sizes

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Zappos is now selling single shoes and mixed-size pairs.

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough talks about her long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and former sports reporter at our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green, was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

Free testing in Pulaski County draws a big response

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A big turnout in Pulaski County for people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.

National

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

News

Lexington metropolitan organizers seeking public input on transportation improvement program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is looking for input from the public for the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)