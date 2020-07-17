UK grad Lyndsey Gough talks about her long battle with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a young woman’s battle with COVID-19.

Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and former sports reporter at our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green, was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

Since then, she’s been talking about her experience on social media.

“As a journalist, I’ve covered COVID stories,” Gough said. “In the spirit of transparency, let me quote, unquote, cover my own story.”

Unfortunately, Gough has a heck of a story to tell. Shortly after being diagnosed with the virus, her health took another hit.

“My surgeon told me that, basically, COVID was like a lightning strike to my abdomen,” she said.

Gough was forced to undergo emergency surgery for what doctors believed to be a severe case of appendicitis.

“Having to call my mom and tell her I’m being taken in for emergency surgery in an hour and I can’t have anybody here, that was really scary,” Gough said.

Thankfully, the surgery went well.

Gough says she feels like she’s turned a corner toward on her road to recovery and says she’s learned some valuable lessons along the way.

“I can take a lot more than I thought I could,” Gough said. “And I’m definitely not going to take my health for granted.”

She’s hoping others will learn from her experience as well.

“Even if you don’t think the mask helps or that it’s uncomfortable, it’s a lot better than all this. I promise,” Gough said.

Gough says she tested positive for the virus again last week. She’s currently awaiting her results on another test, which she hopes will turn up negative.

