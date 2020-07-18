Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Slowly Join The Heat and Humidity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have more of the same on the way this weekend into early next week as steam and storms continue to work hand in hand. This is a setup rolling with us into next week, but a cold front does try to help us out later in the week.

Temps today hit low 90s across the area , with a few hot spots showing up. With the tropical humidity, temps will feel much hotter than they actually are. Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening and overnight.

This pattern is going to keep spitting out similar conditions from Sunday through early next week. Highs range from the middle 80s to 90-95, depending on the amount of storms on any given day. Humidity levels will make it feel much hotter, but that’s because the tropical air is really off the charts.

Now, we are heading into a pattern that becomes more conducive for rounds of stronger storms and heavy rains. This setup can deliver some big wind makers and flash flooding.

Cooler air looks to move in for the end of next week.

