Demand is high for last day of testing at Shiloh Baptist Church

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 in Lexington have now surpassed 2,300. Hispanic and African Americans seem to be more affected, as they’ve been hit disproportionately hard by the virus.

In response, the city of Lexington provided free coronavirus tests at Shiloh Baptist Church.

People could walk up or drive up. Some say they got tested due to exposure. Others, to take extra precaution.

Experts say testing is increasing throughout the Commonwealth. Yesterday, Pulaski County ran a free testing site. They ran out of all 400 kits by 1 p.m.

“People are obviously taking notice of some of the stories of an increase in cases and the value of getting tested, especially if you’re in a high-risk situation,” says Fayette County emergency operations manager Tim Brandewie.

Brandewie says the turnout at Shiloh Baptist was a large one.

“We opened up at 9 am, we had about I’d say fifty cars already in line and pedestrians forming,” Brandewie shares.

Health officials say if you are sick, you need to stay home to avoid spreading the virus. If you don't feel unwell, you could still benefit from a test.

Brandewie says its likely testing will return to Shiloh Baptist Church, but it is planned to rotate to another site first.

