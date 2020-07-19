Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another hot and humid day across the state, but it may end with booming thunderstorms for some. The storm threat is about to really increase as we move into the new week, with a better brand of air showing up before the week is over.

As usual, we begin with what’s shaking out there today. Highs are generally in the 90-95 degree range for many with a heat index topping out around 100 in several areas.

A few scattered storms will also flare up, but there is the threat for some late afternoon and evening severe storms across the northern areas of the state. The Storm Prediction Center placed this part of the region in the Severe Weather Outlook into tonight.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main players with any these storms. Given the tremendous amount of moisture in the air, flash flooding is also possible.

We may see a few more strong to severe storms showing up on Monday as we get a front to inch closer to the region.

Rounds of showers and storms will be with us ahead of a late Wednesday cold front. That front brings some better air in here for Thursday into Friday, but a few more storms may be ahead of the next surge of steam next weekend.

