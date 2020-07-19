Advertisement

FCPS plans ahead for the start of the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Back to school is busy any year, but during this unprecedented time school officials have even more to think about.

Thursday the Fayette County School District will share its vision for the upcoming semester.

“I am committed to getting us back to in-person instruction, but it has to be safe, responsible, and sensible,” says Fayette County board of education member Tyler Murphy. “Two months from now or three months from now I don’t want to be sitting down with you talking about the death of a student of a staff member because we didn’t get this right.”

Murphy says he knows nothing replaces in-person instruction, but he shares schools need support to resume classes including proper PPE and sanitation supplies. He says this support needs to come from the federal level.

Right now there are three options for the semester:

One, students attend school with the ability to choose virtual schooling.

Two, a weekly alternation between school and virtual classes.

Three, two days a week in school and three days virtually.

Murphy says there should be a fourth option where classes are completely virtual.

“Instruction is going to happen. We’re going to do what we can to provide services and support for our students and family. We did it in the spring because our staff rises to the occasion,” Murphy says.

School officials say the number one concern is safety.

Many school districts have already made major decisions, including Bourbon County where students will start the year with virtual schooling.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Superintendents Advisory Council meets to discuss how to serve students in safe, fair way

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
School districts across Kentucky have questions about reopening: Can we depend on a full year of in-person instruction like normal? Will they have to adjust plans and move to online learning like last year? And how will that affect each student on a day to day basis?

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new roll backs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Regional

Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington

Beloved Lexington police officer tries to find solutions, not arrests in minority neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
At a time when police across the nation have a negative image by many, a Lexington officer is beloved by the minority community he works in.

Latest News

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Regional

Unemployment struggles continue for many Kentuckians; job fair held in Somerset

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The fair is being put on by Resource MFG. It’s a drive-through fair and people will be told to stay in their cars while recruiters help them through the process.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

State

Kentucky’s COVID-19 postivity rate is nearing WHO threshold for reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The World Health Organization believes states should have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.

State

What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases, the largest single-day total for the commonwealth.

Lexington

Love Thy Neighbor, Wear a Mask: Lexington priest’s billboard message

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The billboards are being installed hot on the heels of a new record for the state.