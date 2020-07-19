Five people test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard car dealership

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Perry County Friday.

Five of the new cases are employees with the Tim Short Chrysler Automotive Dealership at 270 Fitz Gilbert Road in Hazard.

“We are continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 spread throughout our district. The health department staff is working to monitor these cases and notifying anyone that has been exposed,” said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director. He added, “We appreciate the management of Tim Short Chrysler for being so cooperative and working with us at KRDHD to help contain the spread of the virus. The dealership is following all recommendations that have been made.”

KRDHD said if you visited this specific dealership between June 22nd and July 17th you may have been exposed.

Tim Short, the owner of the dealership, issued a statement to WYMT on Monday about the situation.

“About 10 days ago, we had an employee test positive for COVID-19. They were asymptomatic and took the test because a family member had possibly been exposed. When the employee tested positive, they immediately quarantined and I made the decision to test the remaining employees at the store for the safety of our staff, plus the safety of the public. We tested 60 people and four more came back positive. They were, for the most part, asymptomatic also. I had other business people tell me they had people test positive and would not send all of their employees to be tested in fear they would find more. I chose a different path and chose public and employee safety over worrying about public relations. The remaining 55 employees we have at the store have all tested negative, so we feel good that we did our part in stopping the spread of this virus,” Short stated.

“Even though a lot of people who get this virus across the country don’t show any symptoms and don’t even know they have it, we take this virus very seriously and understand it can have serious complications, especially with the elderly and those with other pre-existing conditions. We did and will continue to put the safety of the public and our employees over profit. We can’t demand our employees take the test, but they have willingly volunteered to be tested for the safety of others. We have also continued to disinfect our stores on a daily basis, wear the appropriate masks and take other measures to protect the public,” he added.

“I personally have no problem if there is an executive order by the governor for anyone at every business to be tested as part of working with the public. I will commit to test employees at all my stores on as frequent of a basis as necessary, with the cooperation of our employees if it is mandated. It seems to me that for this virus to be slowed down all across the country, there is going to need to be a broader range of testing for anyone dealing with the public. If this happened, and all people who tested positive across the country were isolated for the 14 day period, it would make this virus much harder to spread. That would also let the public know if they went into a business that anyone that had dealt had been tested recently and tested negatively. Until we get this type of cooperation, this thing is not going to end anytime soon,” Short said in the statement.

