Former teacher sentenced to 10 years in bathroom recordings

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school.

News outlets report the sentencing Friday for Mark Boggess came after several victims recounted the shock and betrayal they felt upon finding out they were filmed in a nurse’s station bathroom at Murray High School.

Boggess had been a teacher and a track coach at the school when he was charged in April 2019. Police have said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

