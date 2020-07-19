LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Beshear reports 979 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total for Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear announced 979 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 23,161 cases.

“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” said Gov. Beshear. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”

Thirty cases were from children five-years-old or younger.

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”

Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 67-year-old woman from Clark County; a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.

Cases are at an all time high in Kentucky. Helping contain and slow the spread of #COVID19 will be a major part of this new school year. Do your part, wear a mask and answer the call. pic.twitter.com/zsfVsokKZ7 — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) July 20, 2020

“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”

