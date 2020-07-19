Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

Rounds of showers & storms will develop over the next several days.
Rounds of showers & storms will develop over the next several days.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be sweeping through the region.

A frontal boundary will sweep toward the area later today. As it gets closer, showers & thunderstorms will increase in our area. There is a chance that some of the storms that develop could be strong or even severe. These daily chances of rain will keep rolling through the entire week.

The front will remain stationary just north of our area. As long as it is close, there will be a chance of storms. This pattern is absolutely loaded with potential. Some days might even feature some stronger storms. 

It is another Sunday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

