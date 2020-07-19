Kentucky Newsmakers 7/19: City Health Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Lexington’s City Health Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Lexington is going up, Dr. Humbaugh weighs in on the city’s battle against the virus and the importance of wearing a mask. He also gives his input on school starting and the options of going back to in-person classes or staying online.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

Bryant also talks with Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy McGrath, who is getting her fall campaign rolling as she challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. She weighs in on her hard-fought primary and how she plans on bringing democrats together, fundraising efforts, her thoughts on the nation’s COVID-19 response, and more.

