Kentucky State Police searching for missing teens from Knox County

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police in Harlan is looking for two male juveniles who ran away from their Appalachia Children’s Home in Barbourville.

Initial investigation indicates Joshua Crawford and Francisco Flores both ran from Children’s Home on July 12. KSP was notified that Joshua may be in western Kentucky and Francisco may in Tennessee.

Francisco Flores is described as 17 years old, 5′ 10′‘, and 140-pound Hispanic male. He has black hair, brown eyes, and thin build. Joshua Crawford is described as 17 years old, 5′7′‘, and 160-pound white male. He has blond hair, blue eyes, and medium build.

Anyone if any information on where the teens are located is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

