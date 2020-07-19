KSP: Man charged murder after wife found dead in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after human remains were found in a home in Jackson County.

Kentucky State Police was contacted by Jackson County officials around 3 a.m. Sunday after human remains were discovered at a residence on Hwy 2004.

KSP Troopers discovered Peggy Vanwinkle, 52 years old, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The initial investigation by officials indicates the victim and her husband, Farris Vanwinkle, 59, had been involved in a dispute when Farris retrieved a firearm and fatally shot his wife. Farris Vanwinkle was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Detention Center. He has been charged with Murder, Abuse of Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7.

