Louisville photographer joining others to provide free headshots for job seekers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville photographer will be joining other photographers around the world to take free professional headshots of unemployed workers at the Oxmoor Center.

The nationwide project is called 10,000 Headshots and it’s offering a free 10-minute photoshoot session for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Veronica Shipman, a Louisville resident who signed up for the headshots lost her job months ago, joining the millions of others who are unemployed following the Covid-19 outbreak. Shipman was a general manager at a local bar.

“I also was one of those wonderful ones that filed for unemployment in march and didn’t see anything until late June,” Shipman explained.

Louisville photographer, Gary Barragan, will be one of two photographers offering headshots during Wednesdays event.

“You don’t even have to be in the state of Kentucky,” Barragan said. “You can be in Indiana, Florida, whatever.”

As someone who has also experienced losing a job, Barragan is hoping these headshots match job seekers with employment.

“I feel like with a lot of us photographers, this gives us a greater sense of purpose,” Barragan added.

To sign up for a free headshot session visit headshotbooker.com. You can sign up at any time, even the day of the event (July 22).

Barragan also says preparing for headshots is important. Here’s how you can look your best:

Hydrate and Rest. Staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest can go a long way in maintaining a refreshed look. By staying hydrated, you can naturally prevent dry and tight skin, and with staying rested you can prevent from appearing tired and rid those infamous dark circles under the eyes. This also helps with energy levels. Hydrating and resting will also create a natural glow and maintain good energy on set, these are essential to prepare.

Bring Options. We may not work through them all, and we may not even need to, but it’s better to over-prepare and not under prepare your attire options. Try things on before you pack for the session, see what looks good and what doesn’t. Typically, the image will be cropped at the chest or above, so focus on that area. Also, do they fit nicely? Perfect! Are they too snug? Ditch it! For portraits, you’ll want to consider the entire outfit, clothes you can easily move around in work best because you will be doing more posing in that part of the session. You can browse through my portfolio for ideas on what to wear, but just know that clothes that you feel and look great in will boost your confidence every time!

Planning Ahead. Think ahead for your headshots… are you planning on doing a drastic hairstyle change, such as going from long to a pixie cut? What about dying your hair? Something to think about for your headshots, if you are planning on doing something of that nature, plan to get that done before your session. We aim to capture the best true to life headshots so they should match how you will currently look.

Tanning. Please refrain from tanning, whether it’s the sun or a bed, two to three days at least before your session. Tanning will leave unwanted color and texture in your skin that my camera will pick up. If you do want to tan, plan ahead to allow time for your skin to heal. This also holds true if you have your eyebrows micro-bladed, you actually need up to two weeks for this healing process. Anything that affects your skin will need to have time for healing. We want your skin to have a natural and refreshed glow.

Know your Role. Whether your headshots will be used in the business professional sector or for an audition or comp card, knowing and understanding your role is essential to getting the most out of your session. Are you a lawyer? Practice on whether you want to convey approachable and confidence. Pediatrician? Kids are very receptive to smiles and laughs, parents want a doctor they can trust knows what’s best for their pride and joy. Actors, models, understand your characters. Consult with your agency to figure out the roles they want you to audition for. With acting headshots, getting the most range also creates the most successful sessions that agencies can use. Practice, practice, practice, Pull up some inspiration on Pinterest, or YouTube clips, and study. Please don’t be the person who doesn’t do their homework. I want the best for you and together we can that happen!

