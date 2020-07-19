Man indicted after waste disposal in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Cory David Hoskins was indicted on multiple charges earlier this week.

In 2016, Hoskins and his company TENORM were each fined $2.65 million by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services after officials said Advanced TENORM was responsible for dumping of out-of-state radioactive waste in landfills in Estill and Greenup counties.

Officials say the waste was a byproduct of fracking and had been transported from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in 2015.

