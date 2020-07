LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after deputies say he hit a tree with his trail bike.

The crash happened on Winding Blade Road, north of London, on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

Scottie Bowling, 53, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Bowling’s bike rounded a curve, ran off the roadway and up an embankment, hitting a tree.

