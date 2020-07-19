Advertisement

Pike County leaders take a face full of pie to spread awareness during pandemic

#PieFaceMaskChallengeKy
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County leaders are taking off one face mask to wear another. A new challenge, started by the Pike County COVID-19 Task Force, is inviting Facebook users to share masked selfies. But there is a payoff.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley shared the first video, promising to take a pie to the face if 50 people shared selfies in the comment section. The only catch? The selfies have to show a person correctly wearing a mask.

The idea stems from a focus on spreading the importance of mask-wearing, while also having a little fun.

”Sometimes laughter is the best medicine and we’re all using the challenge to hopefully ease some of the anxiety in our community. While, at the same time, educating,” said Riley.

Riley challenged Pikeville Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, who obliged before passing the pie to University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb. According to Riley, it is about more than seeing people in leadership roles switch out their face mask for a mask of whipped cream.

“While we’re making light, at the moment, of a small, simple act, it is a very important act that can make all the difference in how our community moves forward during a pandemic,” Riley said.

Riley said she hopes the challenge will catch on.

“I’m very hopeful that this is going to spread throughout the community and lighten the mood while making people smile and educating all at the same time,” she said.

The Appalachian Center for the Arts has already run with the challenge, posting a similar video Friday. The videos are using the hashtag “PieFaceMaskChallengeKy.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Superintendents Advisory Council meets to discuss how to serve students in safe, fair way

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
School districts across Kentucky have questions about reopening: Can we depend on a full year of in-person instruction like normal? Will they have to adjust plans and move to online learning like last year? And how will that affect each student on a day to day basis?

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new roll backs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Regional

Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington

Beloved Lexington police officer tries to find solutions, not arrests in minority neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
At a time when police across the nation have a negative image by many, a Lexington officer is beloved by the minority community he works in.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Regional

Unemployment struggles continue for many Kentuckians; job fair held in Somerset

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The fair is being put on by Resource MFG. It’s a drive-through fair and people will be told to stay in their cars while recruiters help them through the process.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

State

Kentucky’s COVID-19 postivity rate is nearing WHO threshold for reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The World Health Organization believes states should have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.

State

What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases, the largest single-day total for the commonwealth.