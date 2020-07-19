Police investigating after man shows up to Lexington hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

According to officials, a male in his 30s showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m.

Police describe his condition as potentially life-threatening.

Officers do not have any suspect or witness information and are not sure about where the shooting may have taken place.

