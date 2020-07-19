Scott Co. Detention Center to lock down after confirmed cases of COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – A Facebook post from the Scott County Detention Center states that over the last several days the facility has had multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The exact number of cases has not been released at this time, nor is there information on whether any staff at the facility have been infected.

Jailer Derran Broyles writes that the detention center has enacted additional protocols in the jail in an effort to stop the spread.

Of particular note, Jailer Broyles says the entirety of the facility will be locked down for two weeks, and will not accept any new arrests. Those arrested in Scott County during the lockdown will be booked at nearby facilities.

Additional steps include quarantining infected inmates as well as inmates who have been exposed but are not exhibiting symptoms.

