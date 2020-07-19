Advertisement

Teen injured in skateboarding accident keeps “winning” in recovery

A community is praying for a teen who is fighting for his life after a freak skateboard accident.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teen who was severely injured in a skateboarding accident over a week ago is showing major improvements.

WSAZ first told you about Eli Harrison when his friends and family came together to pray for his recovery. In the week since then, Eli has being showing improvements each day. They are signs of hope and recovery that his family counts as “wins.”

On Saturday, Eli’s dad, Gary, told WSAZ it was a busy day for Eli.

Gary says his son was able to play Rock, Paper, Scissors, thumb wrestle, and even slightly arm wrestle with his twin brother, Ethan.

“He’s very aware of his surroundings and he can keep up with the conversation going on,” Gary said. “He said he misses the family and that he’s gonna keep fighting!”

Friends of the family have plans to meet outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to pray for Eli every Thursday and Sunday at 8:30 p.m. They plan to do this until he is released.

Gary says the next step in Eli’s recovery will be physical therapy and rehab.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with those expenses. To donate, click here.

To follow updates on Eli, click here.

