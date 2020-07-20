Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Laurel County crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Interstate 75 is back open after an overnight crash in Laurel County.
According to state police, a motorcycle crashed just after midnight near the 43-mile marker.
The driver was flown to a hospital. We’re still waiting for an update on their condition, along with a cause for the crash.
Northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for a few hours while crews worked the scene.
