Bowling says coaching during a pandemic has been ‘very different’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Do you ever wonder what it’s like to coach high school football during a pandemic? How about what it’s like to coach during a pandemic as a first-year head coach?

That is what Ricky Bowling is dealing with at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

After serving as an assistant for the Warhawks last season, he’s now the head man and is doing his best to embrace the challenges.

“Dealing with head coaching decisions during a COVID pandemic has been very different but it hasn’t really been that hard,” said Bowling. “I’ve got a great coaching staff that has been very helpful and productive. We sit down, we meet, we talk about the best possible situations for our kids and keeping those health and safety issues at our forefront.”

“It’s been difficult, but it has not been as bad as most people would think.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.