Advertisement

Bowling says coaching during a pandemic has been ‘very different’

Ricky Bowling is the head man at Great Crossing and is doing his best to embrace the challenges.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Do you ever wonder what it’s like to coach high school football during a pandemic? How about what it’s like to coach during a pandemic as a first-year head coach?

That is what Ricky Bowling is dealing with at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown.

After serving as an assistant for the Warhawks last season, he’s now the head man and is doing his best to embrace the challenges.

“Dealing with head coaching decisions during a COVID pandemic has been very different but it hasn’t really been that hard,” said Bowling. “I’ve got a great coaching staff that has been very helpful and productive. We sit down, we meet, we talk about the best possible situations for our kids and keeping those health and safety issues at our forefront.”

“It’s been difficult, but it has not been as bad as most people would think.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Three EKU football players chosen to preseason All-OVC Team

Updated: 1 hours ago
Running back Alonzo Booth and a pair of offensive linemen – Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle earned spots on the Preseason All-OVC Team.

Sports

Former Wildcat CJ Conrad joins UK coaching staff as graduate assistant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Conrad finished his college career as one of the most productive tight ends in school history

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Sports

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race in front of fans at Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
It was Dillon’s third career win, his first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season.

Latest News

Sports

NBA says races for the season’s individual trophies are over

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.

Sports

SEC commits to scholarships for athletes sitting out fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
The action is the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors

Sports

Centre College, SAA suspend all athletic competition until 2021

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
Centre will also not be participating in any non-conference competition this fall

Sports

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask

Sports

Serena Williams coming to Central Kentucky for Top Seed Open

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The WTA event will be held August 10-17 at Top Seed Tennis Club

Sports

NCAA approves bowl eligibility adjustment for FCS victories

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season