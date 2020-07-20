Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16.
YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16. (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

A cold front is dropping into the region from the north and will slow down over the next few days. This will cause rounds of showers and thunderstorms to increase and we have the potential for a few strong to severe storms. I’m also worried about the threat for flash flooding this week as these storms will have a lot of moisture to work with.

The storms out there today will indeed come at us in rounds as opposed to being all day type stuff. We do run the risk for a few storms to produce damaging winds and large hail. This risk will be with us again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Again, let’s watch for the potential for flash flooding over the next few days and likely for the rest of the week. That’s because we may set the stage for repeat rounds of thunderstorms rolling over our region.

This is not a pattern of all day rains or one that drenches every part of the state. Several areas will have healthy rain totals while others won’t pick up much. That’s the deal with summer thunderstorms.

Temps will come down some for the second half of the week, but the steam returns for the weekend. This will also keep the threat for a few storms going during that time.

