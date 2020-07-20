Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race in front of fans at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Austin Dillon and rookie Tyler Reddick gave Richard Childress Racing a 1-2 finish at Texas.

Dillon, the owner’s grandson, stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go. He was able to keep the lead on three late restarts.

It was Dillon’s third career win, his first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. He stayed in front on three late restarts, the first after an incident with 29 laps left that shuffled the fast car of Ryan Blaney to a lap back.

Joey Logano finished third, with Kyle Busch coming in fourth. An estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators were at the race.

