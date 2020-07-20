Former Wildcat CJ Conrad joins UK coaching staff as graduate assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - C.J. Conrad was a fan favorite during his four seasons at Kentucky from 2015-2018. Now the former tight end is joining his alma matter as an off-the-field graduate assistant while he works on his master’s degree in sport leadership.

Conrad finished his college career as one of the most productive tight ends in school history with 80 receptions, 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Conrad, who went undrafted in 2018, spent time on the New York Giants practice squad last year.

