Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 117 new COVID-19 from over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,460.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll is at 41.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 907 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, surpassing the total of 793 total new cases in June.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 15 and July 19

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

46 cases, July 1

41 cases, June 26

40 cases, June 24

39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being show.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 23,161 cases and 670 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.