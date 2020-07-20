Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will roll across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be plenty of attention on the heat over the next few days, but storms will be problematic too!

Yes, it is going to be miserably hot out there today, but those storms could cause a whole other set of issues for us. The pattern we face will include rounds of showers & thunderstorms blasting into our skies. A series of fronts will try to pass through Kentucky. The problem is that they never make it through the region.

The active pattern will keep storms dropping in and rolling over the same spots again and again. That means you will find the potential of flooding during all of this heat.

Now for the heat. High will run around 90 or better for a few days. If the air temp doesn't get there, the heat index will. It will be dangerous to be out in this for an extended amount of time. Just do your best to keep cool and hydrated.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

