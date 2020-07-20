Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will roll across Kentucky

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be plenty of attention on the heat over the next few days, but storms will be problematic too!

Yes, it is going to be miserably hot out there today, but those storms could cause a whole other set of issues for us. The pattern we face will include rounds of showers & thunderstorms blasting into our skies. A series of fronts will try to pass through Kentucky. The problem is that they never make it through the region. 

The active pattern will keep storms dropping in and rolling over the same spots again and again. That means you will find the potential of flooding during all of this heat. 

Now for the heat. High will run around 90 or better for a few days. If the air temp doesn't get there, the heat index will. It will be dangerous to be out in this for an extended amount of time. Just do your best to keep cool and hydrated. 

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Weather

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
We have another hot and humid day across the state, but it may end with booming thunderstorms for some.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Monday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
A cold front drops into the region and touches off rounds of strong storms over the next few days.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be sweeping through the region.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Slowly Join The Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
High humidity continues to make it feel even hotter than what the thermometer shows.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy & steamy setup continues this weekend

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
The dog days of Summe aren't letting up anytime soon as humidity remains high and daily storm chances stay in the forecast.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms and Steam

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
It's more of the same as we head into the weekend.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A muggy and stormy pattern remain in the forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
The dog days of Summer continue into this weekend with dangerous heat index values and daily storm chances