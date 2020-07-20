Advertisement

Keanu Reeves making debut as comic book writer

Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.
Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called "BRZRKR." The first issue comes out in October.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt, a New York Times bestselling graphic novelist, to co-write a 12-issue comic book series.

It’s called “Berzerker,” but spelled “BRZRKR.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the Earth, searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid, and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically.

He says the project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital on Oct. 7.

