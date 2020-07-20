Advertisement

Kentucky’s COVID-19 postivity rate is nearing WHO threshold for reopening

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky COVID-19 cases are way up, but so is testing. So, how are we to know if we’re really seeing a spike?

Governor Andy Beshear has said Kentuckians could face “dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus’ spread.”

RELATED: Gov. Beshear reports 979 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total for Kentucky

He’s saying this because of our case count, but also because our positivity rate is on the rise. The World Health Organization believes states should have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.

In late June, when Kentucky started reopening, we had a really low rate, less than 2 and a half percent.

MORE: What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

The latest official state rate is 4.69%, but the Johns Hopkins updated numbers show Kentucky now has a positivity rate of 5.37 on Monday.

It’s likely the governor will scale back reopening plans if his numbers match Johns Hopkins research.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Superintendents Advisory Council meets to discuss how to serve students in safe, fair way

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
School districts across Kentucky have questions about reopening: Can we depend on a full year of in-person instruction like normal? Will they have to adjust plans and move to online learning like last year? And how will that affect each student on a day to day basis?

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new roll backs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Regional

Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington

Beloved Lexington police officer tries to find solutions, not arrests in minority neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
At a time when police across the nation have a negative image by many, a Lexington officer is beloved by the minority community he works in.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Regional

Unemployment struggles continue for many Kentuckians; job fair held in Somerset

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The fair is being put on by Resource MFG. It’s a drive-through fair and people will be told to stay in their cars while recruiters help them through the process.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

State

What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases, the largest single-day total for the commonwealth.