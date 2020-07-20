Advertisement

Lexington man tests positive for COVID-19 in March, again in July

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelvin Hernandez is one of the thousands of Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We never think that it's going to happen to us," Hernandez said. "We don't think that it's real until it is real."

In March, it was his own positive test result that made it real for him.

"I felt like I was in a car accident, it was just really intense pain and aches in my bones and muscles," Hernandez said. "I felt like I was preparing for what I thought was going to be my death, I didn't know anybody who had ever had it, nobody really understood it, and I didn't know what to expect."

Hernandez quarantined at home feeling sick for nearly a month before he started to recover.

Once he was well, he said he used his experience to educate others, reaching out to Lexington's Hispanic community especially, to help those who needed to get tested and deliver food to those who were already self-isolating.

In the midst of that work, Hernandez started noticing some familiar symptoms.

"I started feeling really tired and just kind of achy," Hernandez said. "Even then, I was like, 'okay I've already had it, I'm not going to get it again, it's not a big deal'."

But in July, he became one of very few who tested positive again.

"This is incredibly rare," ER Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "It's something that's not to be expected as the normal course with COVID-19, but at this point, we don't know how long any type of immunity does last for COVID-19."

Hernandez said the second time, he only felt sick for about two weeks but his breathing problems were worse.

While it's been several months since his first diagnosis, there are still just as many questions the second time around.

“I don’t think there’s enough to understand whether they’re both COVID-19, whether there’s something else that may be involved, whether it’s a reactivation of the same virus just coming back around again or whatever it may be,” Stanton said. “I think there are still a lot of questions, more questions than answers, with these case reports of people getting this a second time.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Superintendents Advisory Council meets to discuss how to serve students in safe, fair way

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
School districts across Kentucky have questions about reopening: Can we depend on a full year of in-person instruction like normal? Will they have to adjust plans and move to online learning like last year? And how will that affect each student on a day to day basis?

Lexington

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new roll backs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Regional

Mayor says people not wearing masks could influence Ky. city’s decision to cancel activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Stanton Mayor Dale Allen says the city could soon decide to cancel some activities due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lexington

Beloved Lexington police officer tries to find solutions, not arrests in minority neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
At a time when police across the nation have a negative image by many, a Lexington officer is beloved by the minority community he works in.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms May Cause Issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Sports

California postpones high school football to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

Regional

Unemployment struggles continue for many Kentuckians; job fair held in Somerset

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The fair is being put on by Resource MFG. It’s a drive-through fair and people will be told to stay in their cars while recruiters help them through the process.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

State

Kentucky’s COVID-19 postivity rate is nearing WHO threshold for reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The World Health Organization believes states should have a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.

State

What comes next after Kentucky hits one-day COVID-19 case record?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases, the largest single-day total for the commonwealth.