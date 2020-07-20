Advertisement

Beloved Lexington police officer tries to find solutions, not arrests in minority neighborhood

Neighborhood Resource Officer Ryan Holland on the job.
Neighborhood Resource Officer Ryan Holland on the job.(wkyt)
By Sam Dick
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For four-years, a Neighborhood Resource Officer with the Lexington Police Department has built trust through relationships with people who live in neighborhoods off Georgetown Road.

Officer Ryan Holland spends much of his time outside his police cruiser, stopping to talk with people sitting on their porch, playing with the children, or attending neighborhood association meetings.

He’s not focused on arrests. Officer Holland sees his job as finding solutions to neighborhood crime or problems.

On a recent afternoon riding with Officer Holland, we found people in his neighborhood admiring his service and the help he brings to them. Most of the people in the neighborhood are African-American or Hispanic. Officer Holland is white.

One long time resident told us, “he don’t see color. He gets out here and plays with the kids, white, black, Hispanic, we have all different cultures around here.”

One way Officer Holland makes his first introduction to people a friendly one is by offering a frozen, summertime treat. In fact, as we found out, Officer Holland partners with businesses and organizations to help him provide all kinds of treats and goodies for the neighborhoods.

His goal now is to raise enough money for a specially outfitted van that will have a freezer, popcorn machine, and a screen outside for movies.

To help support Officer Holland’s neighborhood project, email him at rcholland@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov and check out the flier below.

