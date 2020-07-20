Love Thy Neighbor, Wear a Mask: Lexington priest’s billboard message

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington priest is using billboards to spread an important message in the Bluegrass and beyond.

Father Jim Sichko’s message is for believers and non-believers alike - “Love thy neighbor...Sometimes it’s as simple as wearing a mask.”

The phrase is featured on a pair of billboards located on two busy Lexington roads. Below the message is the hashtag “MissionaryOfMercy,” an honor bestowed upon Father Jim by Pope Francis himself.

In the age of coronavirus, Father Jim says that means showing love and respect for others by wearing a mask, social distancing and following the health and safety guidelines put forth by health care professionals.

To protect ourselves, but, more importantly, to protect those around us.

The billboards are being installed hot on the heels of a new record for the state.

Governor Andy Beshear announced nearly a thousand new cases of the virus Sunday, by far the largest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Father Jim says he’s planning to install these billboards in California, Washington state and other hot spots across the country

Those billboards are set to go up Monday in Lexington on Winchester Road and Richmond Road.

