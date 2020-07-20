Advertisement

Superintendents Advisory Council meets to discuss how to serve students in safe, fair way

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Discussions continue about what this coming school year will look like.

Monday, the Superintendent Advisory Council met to discuss how to serve all students in a safe and fair way.

School districts across Kentucky have questions about reopening: Can we depend on a full year of in-person instruction like normal? Will they have to adjust plans and move to online learning like last year? And how will that affect each student on a day to day basis?

“We weren’t one of those states that closed and, as the commissioner of education shared several times, Kentucky never ever said this is just too hard so we need to close. We transitioned quickly,” said SAC member Gretta Hylton.

Superintendents agreed that there could be a need to institute some form of non-traditional instruction during the coming school year and state education officials clarified what that could mean.

“That’s an approach I think everyone is familiar with,” said SAC member David Cook. “That’s more of what we might refer to as a blended model, where the kids are getting both in-person instruction and home virtual instruction.”

Essentially, NTI days can only be used if the whole school district is off and learning via NTI. However, school officials are exploring methods of learning like partial in-person learning, full-time virtual schooling and partial school district closings

“When we say online, virtual, blended, hybrid, remote, digital, all of these terms can mean different things to different people,” said SAC member Marty Park. “Getting everybody on the same page with what strategy you are referring to is extremely important.”

So, long as school districts can provide the needed resources to all students including those with disabilities.

“The thing that we have to be the most careful about is that students with disabilities are able to participate to the fullest extent in whichever environment,” Hylton said.

Discussions leading to the start of school will continue in August at the next Superintendent Advisory Council Meeting.

Superintendents did raise concerns about some teachers fearing for their health safety if they returned to teaching. Education officials said they are sending out guidance as far as teacher leave and ways to inform the type of cleaning and sanitation going on in schools.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington nursing home holds off on in-person visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, in-person visitation stopped a long time ago.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second-highest daily total

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

What will school look like this Fall? In the Breakdown the President of the KEA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
What will the new school year look like for students, parents, and teachers? Some answers from the President of the KEA.

Sports

Art Collector to run in Ellis Park Derby as tune-up for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
He won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland July 11.

Sports

Jackson, Kinnard named to Outland Trophy watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By UK Athletics
This award honors the top interior lineman in the nation.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Strong storms will target the region with high winds and heavy rains.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s mobile testing program will return to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood for a second round of testing.

News

Q&A | COVID-19 positivity rates, new travel advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Thomas
As Kentucky's own COVID-19 cases increase, the state is asking recent travelers from potential hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lexington

UK releases detailed COVID-19 testing plan; all students coming to campus have to be tested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky on Tuesday released plans for testing up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 as part of its plan to restart in-class instruction on Aug. 17.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

Lexington

COVID-19 cases spiking among younger people in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
When we look at Lexington’s numbers, we’re seeing a rise in cases of young people...