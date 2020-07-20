Advertisement

Three EKU football players chosen to preseason All-OVC Team

Running back Alonzo Booth and a pair of offensive linemen – Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle
EKU Football Alonzo Booth
EKU Football Alonzo Booth(EKU Athletics)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Three Eastern Kentucky University’s football players were chosen to the Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Team, the league announced today from its headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Running back Alonzo Booth and a pair of offensive linemen – Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle earned spots on the Preseason All-OVC Team.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin at home on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Western Carolina.  Football season tickets are now available starting at $40.  For questions or to purchase, call Raymond White at (859) 622-3890 or the EKUSports ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE.

Booth, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound redshirt junior, finished the 2019 season with 673 rushing yards on 140 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground.  The Columbus, Ohio native earned second team All-OVC honors from the coaches and communications directors, and Phil Steele.  Booth was also chosen to the 2019 Academic All-District® Team.  He led the OVC and ranked 16th in the nation in rushing touchdowns.  He rushed for 128 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns against Valparaiso.

Schroeder, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound redshirt junior from St. Cloud, Florida, received honorable mention for the HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team and was a second team All-OVC selection by coaches and communications directors in 2019.  He started all 12 games at left guard and ended the season having started 23 straight contests.

Ashkettle, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound redshirt junior from Crestwood, Kentucky, was a second team Academic All-America® this past season.  He earned second team All-OVC recognition by coaches and communications directors, and Phil Steele.  Ashkettle appeared in 10 games, starting 10 times at right tackle.

The two offensive linemen helped EKU rush for 2,468 yards in 2019, the second-most in the past 17 seasons by an Eastern Kentucky team.  The Colonels led the OVC and ranked 20th in FCS football with 205.5 rushing yards per game.  Over the final six games of the season, the offensive line allowed only three sacks.  Both players started the game against Tennessee State and aided a running attack that churned out 379 yards, averaging nine yards per rush.

